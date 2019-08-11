Gabrielle Union Wins Choice TV Actress: Action at Teen Choice Awards 2019!

Gabrielle Union is a winner!

The 46-year-old actress took home the award for Choice TV Actress: Action for her role in LA’s Finest at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Gabrielle looked pretty in a lavender-colored maxi-dress as she stepped out for the awards show.

Also during the show, Gabrielle hit the stage to present an award.

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing a Lanvin dress.

