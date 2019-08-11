Top Stories
Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Full Coverage!

Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Full Coverage!

Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner &amp; Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split &amp; Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner & Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split & Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Look Back at the Teen Choice Awards from Ten Years Ago!

Look Back at the Teen Choice Awards from Ten Years Ago!

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 10:26 pm

Gabrielle Union Wins Choice TV Actress: Action at Teen Choice Awards 2019!

Gabrielle Union Wins Choice TV Actress: Action at Teen Choice Awards 2019!

Gabrielle Union is a winner!

The 46-year-old actress took home the award for Choice TV Actress: Action for her role in LA’s Finest at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle looked pretty in a lavender-colored maxi-dress as she stepped out for the awards show.

Also during the show, Gabrielle hit the stage to present an award.

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing a Lanvin dress.

Check out the latest photos of Gabrielle Union in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
gabrielle union wins choice tv actress action at teen choice awards 01
gabrielle union wins choice tv actress action at teen choice awards 02
gabrielle union wins choice tv actress action at teen choice awards 03
gabrielle union wins choice tv actress action at teen choice awards 04
gabrielle union wins choice tv actress action at teen choice awards 05
gabrielle union wins choice tv actress action at teen choice awards 06
gabrielle union wins choice tv actress action at teen choice awards 07
gabrielle union wins choice tv actress action at teen choice awards 08

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Gabrielle Union, Teen Choice Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Posner is sharing his difficult road to recovery after a snake bite - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is opening up about her battle with anorexia - Just Jared Jr
  • Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian tried to do their makeup while drunk - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are separating - Just Jared Jr