Hailey & Justin Bieber Spend The Afternoon at The Grove

Justin Bieber wraps his arm around wife Hailey Bieber while walking through an outdoor shopping center on Sunday (August 11) in Los Angeles.

The married couple also held hands as they shopped around at The Grove.

Earlier in the weekend, Justin and Hailey stepped out for a fun night with their friends Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, after shopping at Barneys New York earlier in the day.

Hailey recently showed off a great vintage find that she got while she was in Tokyo. Check it out on her Instagram!