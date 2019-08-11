Heidi Klum Goes Topless While Posing For Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum ditched her bikini top while posing for husband Tom Kaulitz!

The 46-year-old television personality put her own funny spin on a topless photo that she shared on her Instagram.

Heidi took to her profile to share the pic where she can be seen lounging in the ocean without her top, except everything is totally covered by an inflatable that looks like breasts!

“Topless posing for my husband 😍,” Heidi jokingly captioned the pic.

Heidi and Tom tied the knot for a second time earlier in the month. Be sure to check out all of the wedding photos!