Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner & Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split & Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Russell Tovey & Steve Brockman Seemingly Confirm They're Back Together Again!

Netflix Saved All These Shows From Cancellation

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 7:08 pm

Helena Bonham Carter & Boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe Go for a Stroll in London

Helena Bonham Carter & Boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe Go for a Stroll in London

Helena Bonham Carter holds on close to boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe as they go for a stroll around the neighborhood on Sunday afternoon (August 11) in London, England.

The 54-year-old actress sported a black sweater and pink skirt as she enjoyed a day out with the 32-year-old professor.

Helena and Rye reportedly met at the wedding of a mutual friend last summer.

They have been seen together on several occasions and recently spent her birthday together.

Helena was previously married to Tim Burton with whom she shares 15-year-old son Billy and 11-year-old daughter Nell.
helena bonham carter rye dag holmboe stroll in london 01
helena bonham carter rye dag holmboe stroll in london 02
helena bonham carter rye dag holmboe stroll in london 03
helena bonham carter rye dag holmboe stroll in london 04
helena bonham carter rye dag holmboe stroll in london 05
