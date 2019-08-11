Helena Bonham Carter & Boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe Go for a Stroll in London

Helena Bonham Carter holds on close to boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe as they go for a stroll around the neighborhood on Sunday afternoon (August 11) in London, England.

The 54-year-old actress sported a black sweater and pink skirt as she enjoyed a day out with the 32-year-old professor.

Helena and Rye reportedly met at the wedding of a mutual friend last summer.

They have been seen together on several occasions and recently spent her birthday together.



Helena was previously married to Tim Burton with whom she shares 15-year-old son Billy and 11-year-old daughter Nell.