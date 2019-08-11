Jessica Alba Goes Pretty in Florals for Teen Choice Awards 2019

Jessica Alba is all smiles on the blue carpet as she arrives at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The 38-year-old actress looked pretty in a floral-print, black dress for the awards show.

Jessica is nominated tonight for Choice TV Actress: Action for her role in LA’s Finest.

FYI: Jessica is wearing an Oscar De La Renta dress with Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

