Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Full Coverage!

Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner & Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split & Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Look Back at the Teen Choice Awards from Ten Years Ago!

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 9:00 pm

Jessica Alba Goes Pretty in Florals for Teen Choice Awards 2019

Jessica Alba is all smiles on the blue carpet as she arrives at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The 38-year-old actress looked pretty in a floral-print, black dress for the awards show.

Jessica is nominated tonight for Choice TV Actress: Action for her role in LA’s Finest.

Make sure to tune in to the Teen Choice Awards TONIGHT at 8/7c on Fox. The show is being hosted by Lucy Hale and David Dobrik.

FYI: Jessica is wearing an Oscar De La Renta dress with Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Photos: Getty Images
