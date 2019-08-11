John Stamos, Tori Spelling, & Jennie Garth Attend Teen Choice Awards 2019

John Stamos is all smiles on the blue carpet as he arrives at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The 55-year-old actor looked cool in a white suit and sunglasses as he joined Fuller House co-star Candace Cameron Bure at the show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Stamos

Also stepping out for the awards show was BH 90210 stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth.

Beverly Hills, 90210 is nominated for Choice Throwback TV Show while Fuller House is nominated for Choice Comedy TV Show and Candace is nominated for Choice Comedy TV Actress.

