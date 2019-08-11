Jonas Brothers Speak Out Against Bullying at Teen Choice Awards 2019

The Jonas Brothers – Nick, Kevin, and Joe – appear on stage to accept the final award of the night at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The music superstars accepted the Decade Award and they also won Choice Summer Group. During their acceptance speech, the brothers opened up about bullying.

Kevin revealed that he was bullied as a kid for his frosted tips, but the hairstyle is what actually kicked off his career with his first TV commercial.

“They hired me because they liked my frosted tips,” Kevin shared. “The same haircut that got me called ‘piss head’ is what started my actual career, and it’s also the reason I’m standing on this stage, receiving this award today.”

Nick talked about how his own teachers bullied him because of his Broadway career as a kid and he got scolded by a teacher on his birthday.

“My teachers yelled at me, ‘Stop drawing attention to yourself.’ And I had enough self-doubt as it was, I didn’t need to be told how little I really was,” Nick said. “But if I had stopped what I was doing that moment … I wouldn’t be here today, receiving this award.”

“The reason we’re telling you these stories is the first award we ever won was a Teen Choice Award,” Kevin added. “I think for all of us, the thing that’s most important is that we share with you that those things that you feel like you’re singled out about, that you’re bullied about, that define you in your teen years, can become the thing that make you special. It’s your gift. It’s your power.”

“Embrace those things,” Joe said while wrapping up the speech.

