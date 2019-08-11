Jordyn Woods Attends Uoma Beauty Summer Party With Mom Elizabeth & Sister Jodie

Jordyn Woods snaps a photo with her mom Elizabeth while attending the Uoma Beauty Summer Party on Saturday night (August 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 21-year-old model and her mother were also joined by her little sister Jodie, and Skai Jackson.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jordyn Woods

Earlier in the week, Jordyn was seen leaving a tattoo shop with a small box that was labeled with her name on the top.

Jordyn also covers the September issue of Cosmopolitan UK where she reflected on how she handled the after math of the Tristan Thompson scandal. Check it out if you missed it!