Sun, 11 August 2019 at 4:00 pm

Kate Hudson Wears Matching Outfits With Daughter Rani Rose

Kate Hudson Wears Matching Outfits With Daughter Rani Rose

Kate Hudson wears a pajama-like outfit while going out for dinner on Friday night (August 9) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 40-year-old actress was joined by her partner Danny Fujikawa and a couple of friends for a night out at Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

Earlier in the week, Kate shared a couple of super cute photos of herself with her daughter Rani Rose.

Both mother and daughter wore the same dress and showed off their cute smiles for the cameras. Check out the pics below!
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Danny Fujikawa, Kate Hudson

