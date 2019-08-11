Kristen Stewart & Friends Are In A League of Their Own with Baseball Game

Kristen Stewart shares a laugh with a friend while out at the park on Friday (August 9) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress wore a shirt that read “This Is World Famous” on the back of it as she played ball with a few girl friends.

Kristen covers the new issue of Vanity Fair, where she opened up about talking to ghosts.

“I talk to them. If I’m in a weird, small town, making a movie, and I’m in a strange apartment, I will literally be like, ‘No, please, I cannot deal. Anyone else, but it cannot be me,’” she said. “Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I’m really sensitive to. Not just with ghosts, but with people. People stain rooms all the time.”

