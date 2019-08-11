Top Stories
Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Full Coverage!

Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Full Coverage!

Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner &amp; Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split &amp; Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner & Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split & Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Look Back at the Teen Choice Awards from Ten Years Ago!

Look Back at the Teen Choice Awards from Ten Years Ago!

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 9:41 pm

Kristin Chenoweth & Katharine McPhee Sing 'Wicked' Duet on Gay Cruise (Video)

Kristin Chenoweth & Katharine McPhee Sing 'Wicked' Duet on Gay Cruise (Video)

Kristin Chenoweth and Katharine McPhee are two of the performers on Vacaya’s LGBT+ cruise that just departed and they kicked off the week with a special performance!

Kat joined Kristin, one of the original stars of the musical Wicked, for a performance of the musical’s beloved song “For Good.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katharine McPhee

Kristin appropriately showed up for the cruise in a rainbow dress.

“We are basically filming the Wicked movie right now on this cruise,” Kat captioned the video on her Instagram account.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Katharine McPhee, Kristin Chenoweth

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Posner is sharing his difficult road to recovery after a snake bite - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is opening up about her battle with anorexia - Just Jared Jr
  • Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian tried to do their makeup while drunk - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are separating - Just Jared Jr