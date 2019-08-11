Kristin Chenoweth & Katharine McPhee Sing 'Wicked' Duet on Gay Cruise (Video)

Kristin Chenoweth and Katharine McPhee are two of the performers on Vacaya’s LGBT+ cruise that just departed and they kicked off the week with a special performance!

Kat joined Kristin, one of the original stars of the musical Wicked, for a performance of the musical’s beloved song “For Good.”

Kristin appropriately showed up for the cruise in a rainbow dress.

“We are basically filming the Wicked movie right now on this cruise,” Kat captioned the video on her Instagram account.