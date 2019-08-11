Top Stories
Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Full Coverage!

Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner & Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split & Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Look Back at the Teen Choice Awards from Ten Years Ago!

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 9:52 pm

Lauren Jauregui, Noah Centineo, & Laura Marano Step Out for Teen Choice Awards 2019

Lauren Jauregui strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The 23-year-old singer rocked a curve-hugging black dress as she attended the awards show alongside Noah Centineo and Laura Marano.

Also in attendance was Laura‘s Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish co-star Gregg Sulkin, and his girlfriend, Michelle Randolph.

FYI: Lauren Jauegui is wearing a Norma Kamali dress and Alexis Bittar jewelry. Laura Marano is wearing a Raisa Vanessa dress, Ruthie Davis heels, and Swarovski jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the awards show…
