Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go for a Swim Together at Sea in Italy
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are taking a dip!
The 44-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor and the 22-year-old model were spotted enjoying a day at sea aboard a yacht on Saturday (August 10) while on vacation in Sardinia, Italy.
The couple was seen lounging and chatting on the boat while also hopping out for a swim on their holiday.
The two were seen cozying up in a hot tub a few days prior in Positano, Italy.
A couple weeks ago, Camila took to Instagram to clap back at haters of her and Leo‘s relationship after people were pointing out their age gap.