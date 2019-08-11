Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go for a Swim Together at Sea in Italy

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are taking a dip!

The 44-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor and the 22-year-old model were spotted enjoying a day at sea aboard a yacht on Saturday (August 10) while on vacation in Sardinia, Italy.

The couple was seen lounging and chatting on the boat while also hopping out for a swim on their holiday.

The two were seen cozying up in a hot tub a few days prior in Positano, Italy.

A couple weeks ago, Camila took to Instagram to clap back at haters of her and Leo‘s relationship after people were pointing out their age gap.