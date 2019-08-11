Top Stories
Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Full Coverage!

Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner & Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split & Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Look Back at the Teen Choice Awards from Ten Years Ago!

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 9:06 pm

Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Heads to the Beach for Teen Choice 2019 with Sister Chloe!

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey, the sisters who make up the duo Chloe x Halle, walk the carpet at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The sisters are nominated for Choice Music Web Star and they are up against other young stars like Asher Angel, Loren Gray, Annie LeBlanc, Johnny Orlando, and Hayden Summerall.

It’s pretty perfect that Halle is at the beach for the awards show as she’ll be spending plenty of time there while filming Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid. She’s playing Ariel!

FYI: Chloe is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai jumpsuit. Halle is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai bodysuit and Zimmermann pants.

