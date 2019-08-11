Look Back at the Teen Choice Awards from Ten Years Ago!

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards are airing tonight and we decided to take a look back at what the red carpet looked like ten years ago!

It was a much different time in Hollywood and Twilight was the hottest franchise out there. The film had 10 wins out of 11 nominations, including Choice Movie: Drama and acting awards for both Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Though they didn’t win, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner were all in attendance to support their three nominations for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kylie was just one day away from turning 12 when she attended the event ten years ago!

Britney Spears was presented with the Ultimate Choice Award by Miley Cyrus, who performed her song “Party in the U.S.A.” at the event. Other performers included the Jonas Brothers and the Black Eyed Peas.

More stars in attendance at the event included Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Glee‘s Lea Michele and Cory Monteith, Gilmore Girls‘ Alexis Bledel and Zach Gilford, Hayden Panettiere, and many more.

Click through the gallery for 80 photos from the 2009 Teen Choice Awards…