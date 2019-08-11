Louis Tomlinson Picks Up Choice Song at Teen Choice Awards 2019

Louis Tomlinson hits the stage at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The 27-year-old singer surprised fans at the show before picking up the surfboard for Choice Song for “Two of Us”.

“Thank you so much,” Louis started to tell fans. “…my fans are absolutely incredible, the reason I’m here today and this is for you.”

Louis edged out Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Travis Scott and Post Malone for the award.

This makes Louis‘s third Teen Choice Award win as a solo artist.