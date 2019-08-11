Top Stories
Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Full Coverage!

Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Full Coverage!

Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner &amp; Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split &amp; Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner & Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split & Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Look Back at the Teen Choice Awards from Ten Years Ago!

Look Back at the Teen Choice Awards from Ten Years Ago!

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 10:19 pm

Louis Tomlinson Picks Up Choice Song at Teen Choice Awards 2019

Louis Tomlinson Picks Up Choice Song at Teen Choice Awards 2019

Louis Tomlinson hits the stage at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The 27-year-old singer surprised fans at the show before picking up the surfboard for Choice Song for “Two of Us”.

“Thank you so much,” Louis started to tell fans. “…my fans are absolutely incredible, the reason I’m here today and this is for you.”

Louis edged out Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Travis Scott and Post Malone for the award.

This makes Louis‘s third Teen Choice Award win as a solo artist.
Just Jared on Facebook
louis tomlinson teen choice win 2019 01
louis tomlinson teen choice win 2019 02

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Louis Tomlinson, Teen Choice Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Posner is sharing his difficult road to recovery after a snake bite - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is opening up about her battle with anorexia - Just Jared Jr
  • Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian tried to do their makeup while drunk - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are separating - Just Jared Jr