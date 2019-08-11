Top Stories
Sun, 11 August 2019 at 7:33 pm

Lucy Hale & David Dobrik Team Up to Host Teen Choice Awards 2019

Lucy Hale and David Dobrik are ready to take on hosting duties at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards!

The duo hit the blue carpet separately at the event on Sunday afternoon (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Before the show, Lucy took to her Instagram to share a funny snap of David helping her put finishing touches on her makeup look.

“We ready. Thanks for the touch up @daviddobrik – @teenchoicefox,” Lucy captioned the photo.

The Teen Choice Awards air TONIGHT, August 11th @ 8PM ET/PT on Fox.

FYI: Lucy is wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier dress, Andrea Wazen heels and Swarovski rings and earrings.

Getty Images
