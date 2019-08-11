Maddie Ziegler & Madison Beer Rock Chic Outfits at Teen Choice Awards 2019!

Maddie Ziegler and Madison Beer make their entrances on the red carpet at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The two stars are both nominated in the Choice Female Web Star category alongside Emma Chamberlain, Eva Gutowski, Liza Koshy, and Lilly Singh.

Maddie has won the Choice Dancer award for the past three years, but that category isn’t around this year.

FYI: Maddie is wearing Chanel. Madison is wearing a Philosophy outfit, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of Maddie Ziegler and Madison Beer at the awards show…