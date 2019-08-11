Mike Posner Reveals He's Struggling to Walk After Rattlesnake Bite - Watch

Mike Posner has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

The 31-year-old “Cooler Than Me” singer posted an update on Saturday (August 10) after news broke that he was bit by a baby rattlesnake and airlifted to treatment on Thursday (August 8).

Mike was crossing from Kansas to Colorado on an epic walk across the United States when he was bit.

“From 24 miles per day to using this walker to get to bathroom. I’m on my way back. Gonna rebuild with patience and equanimity. HUGE shout outs to Stephanie, Fergie, Bo, Angie, Eddie, mike, dr black, dr van Birmingham, dr Gordon, dr Shapiro, Natalie, carol, Megan, Jeremy, and my whole family in ICU. Molly and her husband from PT are gonna come help me walk again tomorrow. KEEP GOING,” he captioned a video of himself struggling to walk with a walker.

“I knew walking across America was going to be dangerous. I knew I could die doing it. I still might. So don’t feel sorry for me. I’m proud I’m in this hospital after chasing my dream and not sitting on the couch watching Netflix. I’m proud of this pain. If you understand this message, do not leave me sympathy comments, just write KEEP GOING. 🌳🌼🦁✨🙏🏻” he wrote in another post.

We are wishing the best to Mike in his recovery.