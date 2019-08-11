Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Split 'Isn't Shocking,' According to Source

It was just revealed this weekend that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split up, and a source is speaking out that it’s actually not that shocking to those close to them.

“This split isn’t shocking to people who are actually with them every day,” a source told People of Miley, 26, and Liam, 29. “After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work. It’s not surprising at all.”

Miley Cyrus was seen kissing another recently single woman this weekend as well.

