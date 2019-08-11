Miley Cyrus Speaks Out for the First Time Since Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus is sharing words about progress and love for nature after news broke of her split with Liam Hemsworth after less than a year of marriage.

The 26-year-old “Mother’s Daughter” singer posted a series of pictures of herself on Instagram on Sunday (August 11) with a long caption about evolution.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘ Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …. 💙,” she captioned the photo shoot.

