Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go for a Swim Together at Sea in Italy

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go for a Swim Together at Sea in Italy

Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex Kaitlynn Carter Following Separation News

Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex Kaitlynn Carter Following Separation News

Miley Cyrus &amp; Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 9:46 am

Netflix Saved All These Shows From Cancellation

Next Slide »

Netflix Saved All These Shows From Cancellation

Over the years, Netflix has swooped in and saved several shows from cancellation at various other television networks.

However, some of these recently saved shows have already been cancelled by the streaming service, while some are still going strong on the streaming service! This list also includes shows that were revived after being cancelled years earlier.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest from Netflix

If you missed it, you can also check out every show that Netflix has cancelled in 2019 so far (it’s a lot!)

Click through the slideshow to see which shows Netflix has saved after they were cancelled by other networks…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Netflix

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Posner is sharing his difficult road to recovery after a snake bite - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is opening up about her battle with anorexia - Just Jared Jr
  • Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian tried to do their makeup while drunk - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are separating - Just Jared Jr