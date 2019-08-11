Newlyweds Leona Lewis & Dennis Jauch Pack on the PDA on Vacation in Italy

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch are so in love!

The 34-year-old “Bleeding Love” singer and the 30-year-old choreographer were spotted kissing and cuddling up together on vacation in Amalfi Coast, Italy.

Leona looked gorgeous in a white bikini alongside her shirtless beau as they sunbathed on a luxury yacht, sharing kisses before taking a swim in the water and relaxing on a local beach.

Leona and Dennis tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Italy in front of 180 people, and the bride wore three gowns during the ceremony. Find out more about their nuptials!