Top Stories
Netflix Saved All These Shows From Cancellation

Netflix Saved All These Shows From Cancellation

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go for a Swim Together at Sea in Italy

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go for a Swim Together at Sea in Italy

Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex Kaitlynn Carter Following Separation News

Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex Kaitlynn Carter Following Separation News

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 11:41 am

Newlyweds Leona Lewis & Dennis Jauch Pack on the PDA on Vacation in Italy

Newlyweds Leona Lewis & Dennis Jauch Pack on the PDA on Vacation in Italy

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch are so in love!

The 34-year-old “Bleeding Love” singer and the 30-year-old choreographer were spotted kissing and cuddling up together on vacation in Amalfi Coast, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leona Lewis

Leona looked gorgeous in a white bikini alongside her shirtless beau as they sunbathed on a luxury yacht, sharing kisses before taking a swim in the water and relaxing on a local beach.

Leona and Dennis tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Italy in front of 180 people, and the bride wore three gowns during the ceremony. Find out more about their nuptials!
Just Jared on Facebook
leona lewis dennis jauch august 2019 01
leona lewis dennis jauch august 2019 02
leona lewis dennis jauch august 2019 03
leona lewis dennis jauch august 2019 04
leona lewis dennis jauch august 2019 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Bikini, Dennis Jauch, Leona Lewis, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Posner is sharing his difficult road to recovery after a snake bite - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is opening up about her battle with anorexia - Just Jared Jr
  • Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian tried to do their makeup while drunk - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are separating - Just Jared Jr