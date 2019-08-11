Rachel Brosnahan Strikes a Pose at 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Interactive Exhibit at Paley Center!

Rachel Brosnahan is looking ravishing in red.

The 29-year-old actress joined her The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-stars at The Paley Center for Media on Saturday (August 10) in New York City.

Cast and crew members, including Tony Shalhoub, Caroline Aaron, Alex Borstein, Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Marin Hinkle, were all in attendance.

The exhibit, which is called, “Making Mrs. Maisel,” runs from August 10 to September 6, and allows visitors to see the iconic costumes featured on the show, as well as the ability to watch episodes from Season 2 on the big screen – and even try stand-up comedy.

“The world of Midge Maisel has captured the hearts of television viewers and we’re thrilled to offer fans this fun and immersive trip through her marvelous world,” said the Paley Center’s President & CEO Maureen J. Reidy.