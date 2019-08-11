Robert Downey Jr. Wins Choice Action Movie Actor at Teen Choice Awards 2019!

Robert Downey Jr. lifts his surfboard up in the air as appears on-stage at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The 54-year-old actor looked cool in a plaid suit as he hit the stage to accept the award for the Choice Action Movie Actor for his role of Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Downey Jr

Avengers: Endgame also took home the award for Choice Action Movie at the awards show.

Check out the full list of winners at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards here!