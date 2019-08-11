Top Stories
Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Full Coverage!

Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Full Coverage!

Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner &amp; Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split &amp; Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner & Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split & Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Look Back at the Teen Choice Awards from Ten Years Ago!

Look Back at the Teen Choice Awards from Ten Years Ago!

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 10:45 pm

Robert Downey Jr. Wins Choice Action Movie Actor at Teen Choice Awards 2019!

Robert Downey Jr. Wins Choice Action Movie Actor at Teen Choice Awards 2019!

Robert Downey Jr. lifts his surfboard up in the air as appears on-stage at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The 54-year-old actor looked cool in a plaid suit as he hit the stage to accept the award for the Choice Action Movie Actor for his role of Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Downey Jr

Avengers: Endgame also took home the award for Choice Action Movie at the awards show.

Check out the full list of winners at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards here!
Just Jared on Facebook
robert downey jr choice action movie star teen choice awards 01
robert downey jr choice action movie star teen choice awards 02
robert downey jr choice action movie star teen choice awards 03
robert downey jr choice action movie star teen choice awards 04
robert downey jr choice action movie star teen choice awards 05
robert downey jr choice action movie star teen choice awards 06
robert downey jr choice action movie star teen choice awards 07

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Robert Downey Jr, Teen Choice Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Posner is sharing his difficult road to recovery after a snake bite - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is opening up about her battle with anorexia - Just Jared Jr
  • Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian tried to do their makeup while drunk - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are separating - Just Jared Jr