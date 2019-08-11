Russell Tovey & Steve Brockman Seemingly Confirm They're Back Together Again!

Russell Tovey and Steve Brockman are apparently an item again!

The 37-year-old Years and Years star and his former rugby player beau, who split sometime around June of last year, seemingly confirmed their on-again status with a picture posted on Sunday (August 11) on Russell‘s Instagram.

“Sunday. (📸 @steve_the_brockman),” Russell captioned the picture of himself in bed surrounded by the pups.

“My 🌎,” Steve commented on the post.

The two got engaged back in February of 2018. At the time, Russell said it was “completely unexpected” but was “very very happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when back in London.”

