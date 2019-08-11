Top Stories
Russell Tovey &amp; Steve Brockman Seemingly Confirm They're Back Together Again!

Russell Tovey & Steve Brockman Seemingly Confirm They're Back Together Again!

Miley Cyrus Speaks Out for the First Time Since Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus Speaks Out for the First Time Since Liam Hemsworth Split

Netflix Saved All These Shows From Cancellation

Netflix Saved All These Shows From Cancellation

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 2:48 pm

Russell Tovey & Steve Brockman Seemingly Confirm They're Back Together Again!

Russell Tovey & Steve Brockman Seemingly Confirm They're Back Together Again!

Russell Tovey and Steve Brockman are apparently an item again!

The 37-year-old Years and Years star and his former rugby player beau, who split sometime around June of last year, seemingly confirmed their on-again status with a picture posted on Sunday (August 11) on Russell‘s Instagram.

“Sunday. (📸 @steve_the_brockman),” Russell captioned the picture of himself in bed surrounded by the pups.

“My 🌎,” Steve commented on the post.

The two got engaged back in February of 2018. At the time, Russell said it was “completely unexpected” but was “very very happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when back in London.”

Check out Russell Tovey‘s picture taken by Steve Brockman inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
russell tovey steve brockman dating ig

Photos: Getty Images, Instagram: @russelltoveyInstagram: @russelltovey
Posted to: Russell Tovey, Steve Brockman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Posner is sharing his difficult road to recovery after a snake bite - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is opening up about her battle with anorexia - Just Jared Jr
  • Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian tried to do their makeup while drunk - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are separating - Just Jared Jr