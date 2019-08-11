Top Stories
Sun, 11 August 2019 at 8:39 am

Taylor Swift Celebrates 'You Need to Calm Down' Video's VMA Nominations With Laverne Cox, HAIM & More Stars!

Taylor Swift Celebrates 'You Need to Calm Down' Video's VMA Nominations With Laverne Cox, HAIM & More Stars!

Taylor Swift is partying to celebrate her latest smash hit!

The 29-year-old Lover singer-songwriter celebrated her “You Need to Calm Down” music video alongside many of the video’s co-stars on Saturday night (August 10).

Taylor was seen singing and dancing along to her hit song alongside stars like Hayley Kiyoko, HAIM and Justin Mikita, Chester Lockhart and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Akeria Chanel Davenport at the star-studded event.

Hannah Hart and Laverne Cox also excitedly partied with the crew as they danced the night away and celebrated the video’s whopping ten nominations at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

At one point, Taylor could be heard saying “I f–king love Cardi B” during one Instagram Story while having a conversation with someone off-camera.

Taylor Swift knows how to throw a party,” Chester wrote after the big event.

CHECK OUT: Every Celebrity Cameo in Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Music Video!
