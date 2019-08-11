Top Stories
Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Full Coverage!

Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Full Coverage!

Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner &amp; Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split &amp; Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner & Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split & Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Look Back at the Teen Choice Awards from Ten Years Ago!

Look Back at the Teen Choice Awards from Ten Years Ago!

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 9:21 pm

Taylor Swift Is Dropping 'Lover' Song on Friday!

Taylor Swift Is Dropping 'Lover' Song on Friday!

Taylor Swift just announced that the title track from her upcoming album Lover will be released in the next few days!

The 29-year-old singer made the exciting announcement while accepting the first-ever Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday night (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

“There’s so much I’m excited about coming up in the next 12 days until my album Lover comes out,” Taylor told the crowd at the outdoor event on the beach. “The album comes out on August 23rd, but I wanted to tell you guys tonight that on the 16th, on Friday, I have a new song called ‘Lover’ that’s coming out and I’m excited.”

So far we’ve heard three of the 18 tracks on the album – “ME,” “You Need to Calm Down,” and “The Archer.”

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift Rocks a Versace Look at Teen Choice Awards 2019

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Valheria Rocha
Posted to: Music, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Posner is sharing his difficult road to recovery after a snake bite - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is opening up about her battle with anorexia - Just Jared Jr
  • Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian tried to do their makeup while drunk - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are separating - Just Jared Jr