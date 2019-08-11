Taylor Swift Is Dropping 'Lover' Song on Friday!

Taylor Swift just announced that the title track from her upcoming album Lover will be released in the next few days!

The 29-year-old singer made the exciting announcement while accepting the first-ever Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday night (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

“There’s so much I’m excited about coming up in the next 12 days until my album Lover comes out,” Taylor told the crowd at the outdoor event on the beach. “The album comes out on August 23rd, but I wanted to tell you guys tonight that on the 16th, on Friday, I have a new song called ‘Lover’ that’s coming out and I’m excited.”

So far we’ve heard three of the 18 tracks on the album – “ME,” “You Need to Calm Down,” and “The Archer.”

