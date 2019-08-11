Taylor Swift Reacts to 'Drunk Taylor' Trend After Her Party

Taylor Swift threw a big party to celebrate her two new music videos and she had so much fun that “Drunk Taylor” was trending on Twitter!

The 29-year-old singer celebrated all of her nominations for the 2019 Video Music Awards with the people she worked with on the “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down” videos.

Taylor shared a bunch of great photos from the event on Instagram and wrote, “Threw a party to celebrate with the people who made the ME! & YNTCD videos with me- and we had so much fun that ‘Drunk Taylor’ is trending on Twitter. CHEERS. 😆🍾👍👏.”

We can’t wait to watch Taylor perform at the VMAs later this month!