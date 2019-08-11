Top Stories
Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner & Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split & Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Russell Tovey & Steve Brockman Seemingly Confirm They're Back Together Again!

Netflix Saved All These Shows From Cancellation

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'Drunk Taylor' Trend After Her Party

Taylor Swift threw a big party to celebrate her two new music videos and she had so much fun that “Drunk Taylor” was trending on Twitter!

The 29-year-old singer celebrated all of her nominations for the 2019 Video Music Awards with the people she worked with on the “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down” videos.

Taylor shared a bunch of great photos from the event on Instagram and wrote, “Threw a party to celebrate with the people who made the ME! & YNTCD videos with me- and we had so much fun that ‘Drunk Taylor’ is trending on Twitter. CHEERS. 😆🍾👍👏.”

We can’t wait to watch Taylor perform at the VMAs later this month!
Photos: Taylor Swift, Instagram
