Taylor Swift Rocks a Versace Look at Teen Choice Awards 2019
Taylor Swift makes her entrance on the red carpet at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.
The 29-year-old singer will be receiving the Icon Award during the event tonight!
Taylor is also nominated for eight awards at the show – Choice Female Artist, Choice Song: Female Artist and Choice Pop Song for “Me,” Choice Summer Song for “You Need to Calm Down,” Choice Summer Female Artist, Choice Social Star, and Choice Fandom.
FYI: Taylor is wearing a Versace bodysuit, shorts and blazer with Kat Maconie shoes, Misahara earrings, and rings by Irene Neuwirth, VRAM, and Emily P Wheeler.
See more photos of Taylor Swift on the carpet in the gallery…