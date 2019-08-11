Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Complete Winners List!
The 2019 Teen Choice Awards have ended and here’s the full list of winners from the show!
Only a fraction of the awards were actually announced on air, so make sure to read through the list to find out who else won awards.
Marvel won big at the event with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home taking home a majority of the movie awards.
Riverdale was the big winner in the television categories with four awards.
Over 55 million votes were cast this year. Huge!
Click inside to see the full list of 2019 Teen Choice Awards nominations…
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)
“Ant-Man and the Wasp”
“Avengers: Endgame” – WINNER
“Bumblebee”
“Captain Marvel”
“Men in Black: International”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)
Chris Evans – “Avengers: Endgame”
Chris Hemsworth – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Men in Black: International”
John Cena – “Bumblebee”
Paul Rudd – “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Avengers: Endgame”
Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Endgame” – WINNER
Samuel L. Jackson – “Captain Marvel”
Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)
Brie Larson – “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame”
Evangeline Lilly – “Ant-Man and the Wasp”
Hailee Steinfeld – “Bumblebee”
Scarlett Johansson – “Avengers: Endgame” – WINNER
Tessa Thompson – “Men in Black: International”
Zoe Saldana – “Avengers: Endgame”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyMovie)
“Aladdin” – WINNER
“Aquaman”
“Dark Phoenix”
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Shazam!”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyMovieActor)
James McAvoy – “Dark Phoenix”
Jason Momoa – “Aquaman”
Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Mary Poppins Returns”
Mena Massoud – “Aladdin”
Will Smith – “Aladdin” – WINNER
Zachary Levi – “Shazam!”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyMovieActress)
Amber Heard – “Aquaman”
Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”
Katherine Waterston – “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”
Keira Knightley – “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”
Naomi Scott – “Aladdin” – WINNER
Sophie Turner – “Dark Phoenix”
Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)
“After” – WINNER
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“Breakthrough”
“Five Feet Apart”
“The Hate U Give”
“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)
Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”
Cole Sprouse – “Five Feet Apart”
Hero Fiennes Tiffin – “After” – WINNER
Noah Centineo – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Taron Egerton – “Rocketman”
Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)
Amandla Stenberg – “The Hate U Give”
Chrissy Metz – “Breakthrough”
Haley Lu Richardson – “Five Feet Apart”
Josephine Langford – “After” – WINNER
Lady Gaga – “A Star Is Born”
Lana Condor – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)
“Crazy Rich Asians” – WINNER
“Instant Family”
“Isn’t It Romantic”
“Little”
“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”
“The Perfect Date”
Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)
Henry Golding – “Crazy Rich Asians”
Kevin Hart – “Night School”
Liam Hemsworth – “Isn’t It Romantic”
Mark Wahlberg – “Instant Family”
Noah Centineo – “The Perfect Date” – WINNER
Ryan Reynolds – “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”
Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)
Awkwafina – “Crazy Rich Asians”
Constance Wu – “Crazy Rich Asians”
Laura Marano – “The Perfect Date” – WINNER
Marsai Martin – “Little”
Rebel Wilson – “Isn’t It Romantic”
Tiffany Haddish – “Night School”
Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)
Johnny Depp – “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”
Josh Brolin – “Avengers: Endgame” – WINNER
Jude Law – “Captain Marvel”
Mark Strong – “Shazam!”
Marwan Kenzari – “Aladdin”
Patrick Wilson – “Aquaman”
Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)
“Late Night”
“Murder Mystery”
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” – WINNER
“The Last Summer”
“Toy Story 4”
“Yesterday”
Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)
Adam Sandler – “Murder Mystery”
Charles Melton – “The Sun Is Also a Star”
Corey Fogelmanis – “Ma”
Himesh Patel – “Yesterday”
K.J. Apa – “The Last Summer”
Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Far From Home” – WINNER
Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)
Jennifer Aniston – “Murder Mystery”
Maia Mitchell – “The Last Summer”
Mindy Kaling – “Late Night”
Selena Gomez – “The Dead Don’t Die”
Yara Shahidi – “The Sun Is Also a Star”
Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Far From Home” – WINNER
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
“Good Trouble”
“Marvel’s Runaways”
“Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
“Riverdale” – WINNER
“Star”
“The Resident”
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Adam Huber – “Dynasty”
Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale” – WINNER
Justin Hartley – “This Is Us”
K.J. Apa – “Riverdale”
Oliver Stark – “9-1-1”
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”
Cierra Ramirez – “Good Trouble”
Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale” – WINNER
Maia Mitchell – “Good Trouble”
Ryan Destiny – “Star”
Sofia Carson – “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyTVShow)
“Charmed”
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”
“Legacies”
“Shadowhunters” – WINNER
“Supernatural”
“The 100”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyTVActor)
Aubrey Joseph – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”
Bob Morley – “The 100”
Dominic Sherwood – “Shadowhunters”
Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters”
Jared Padalecki – “Supernatural” – WINNER
Ross Lynch – “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyTVActress)
Danielle Rose Russell – “Legacies”
Ellen Page – “The Umbrella Academy”
Katherine McNamara – “Shadowhunters” – WINNER
Kiernan Shipka – “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”
Melonie Diaz – “Charmed”
Olivia Holt – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
“Arrow”
“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”
“Gotham”
“MacGyver” – WINNER
“Supergirl”
“The Flash”
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Ben McKenzie – “Gotham”
Brandon Routh – “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”
Brenton Thwaites – “Titans”
Grant Gustin – “The Flash”
Lucas Till – “MacGyver”
Stephen Amell – “Arrow” – WINNER
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Candice Patton – “The Flash”
Danielle Panabaker – “The Flash”
Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow”
Gabrielle Union – “L.A.’s Finest” – WINNER
Jessica Alba – “L.A.’s Finest”
Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
“black-ish”
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
“Fuller House”
“Jane the Virgin”
“One Day at a Time”
“The Big Bang Theory” – WINNER
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Andy Samberg – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
Anthony Anderson – “black-ish”
Daniel Radcliffe – “Miracle Workers”
Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin” – WINNER
Jim Parsons – “The Big Bang Theory”
Marcel Ruiz – “One Day at a Time”
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
Candace Cameron Bure – “Fuller House”
Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”
Kaley Cuoco – “The Big Bang Theory”
Nina Dobrev – “Fam” – WINNER
Sarah Hyland – “Modern Family”
Yara Shahidi – “black-ish”
Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)
Adam Scott – “The Good Place”
Cameron Monaghan – “Gotham” – WINNER
Jon Cryer – “Supergirl”
Luke Baines – “Shadowhunters”
Sarah Carter – “The Flash”
Sea Shimooka – “Arrow”
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
“America’s Got Talent” – WINNER
“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”
“Lip Sync Battle”
“Queer Eye”
“The Masked Singer”
“The Voice”
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
“All That”
“Beverly Hills, 90210”
“Friends” – WINNER
“Moesha”
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”
“The Office”
Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)
“Cobra Kai”
“Nailed It!”
“So You Think You Can Dance”
“Stranger Things” – WINNER
“The Bold Type”
“Younger”
Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)
Caleb McLaughlin – “Stranger Things”
Diego Tinoco – “On My Block”
Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”
Gaten Matarazzo – “Stranger Things”
Luka Sabbat – “grown-ish”
Noah Schnapp – “Stranger Things” – WINNER
Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)
Chloe Bennet – “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Hilary Duff – “Younger”
Jessica Marie Garcia – “On My Block”
Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things” – WINNER
Rose McIver – “iZombie”
Yara Shahidi – “grown-ish”
Choice Ship (#ChoiceShip)
Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood – “Shadowhunters”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo – “The Perfect Date”
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale” – WINNER
Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes – WINNER
Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Cardi B
Halsey
Lauren Jauregui
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
PRETTYMUCH
The Chainsmokers
Why Don’t We – WINNER
Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)
Brett Young
Dan + Shay – WINNER
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Thomas Rhett
Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)
Bad Bunny
Becky G.
CNCO – WINNER
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
Cardi B – WINNER
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Normani
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)
AJR
Cage the Elephant
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco – WINNER
twenty one pilots
Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)
Ariana Grande – “7 rings”
Billie Eilish – “bad guy”
Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations” – WINNER
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”
Katy Perry – “Never Really Over”
Halsey – “Nightmare”
Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)
Khalid – “Better”
Shawn Mendes – “If I Can’t Have You”
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”
Travis Scott – “SICKO MODE”
Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us” – WINNER
Post Malone – “Wow.”
Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)
Imagine Dragons – “Bad Liar”
BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU” – WINNER
5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”
Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Why Don’t We – “8 Letters”
Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)
Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Ava Max – “Sweet but Psycho”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – WINNER
Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)
Maren Morris – “GIRL”
Kane Brown – “Good as You”
Thomas Rhett – “Look What God Gave Her”
Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”
Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”
Dan + Shay – “Speechless” – WINNER
Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)
Zedd & Katy Perry – “365”
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)” – WINNER
Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello) – “Find U Again”
Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”
The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer – “Who Do You Love”
Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix] – “Baila Baila Baila”
ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho – “Con Altura”
Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry – “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”
Bad Bunny (feat. Drake) – “MIA”
CNCO – “Pretend” – WINNER
Nicky Jam & Ozuna – “Te Robaré”
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceR&BHipHopSong)
Meek Mill (feat. Drake) – “Going Bad”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]” – WINNER
Mustard & Migos – “Pure Water”
Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Khalid – “Talk”
Post Malone – “Wow.”
Choice Rock Song (#ChoiceRockSong)
AJR – “100 Bad Days”
Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” – WINNER
Bastille – “Joy”
Imagine Dragons – “Natural”
Cage The Elephant – “Ready To Let Go”
lovelytheband – “These Are My Friends”
Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)
Billie Eilish – WINNER
HRVY
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Choice International Artist (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)
BLACKPINK
BTS – WINNER
CNCO
EXO
Little Mix
NCT 127
Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)
BTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy With Luv” – WINNER
Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan) – “What A Time”
Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)
“Cool” – Jonas Brothers
“Easier” – 5 Seconds of Summer
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – WINNER
“Summer Days” – Martin Garrix (feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump)
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
“You Need To Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)
Ava Max
Halsey – WINNER
Julia Michaels
Katy Perry
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)
Daddy Yankee
Shawn Mendes – WINNER
Lil Nas X
Drake
DJ Khaled
Khalid
Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers – WINNER
Little Mix
Panic! At The Disco
The Chainsmokers
Why Don’t We
Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)
Ariana Grande – “Sweetener World Tour”
Billie Eilish – “When We All Fall Asleep World Tour”
BLACKPINK – “BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)”
BTS – “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour” – WINNER
Jennifer Lopez – “It’s My Party Tour”
Shawn Mendes – “Shawn Mendes The Tour”
Choice Song From A Movie (#ChoiceSongFromAMovie)
“A Whole New World” (End Title) (from “Aladdin”) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward – WINNER
“Broken & Beautiful” (from “UglyDolls”) – Kelly Clarkson
“Carry On” (from “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”) – Kygo & Rita Ora
“Don’t Give Up on Me” (from “Five Feet Apart”) – Andy Grammer
“Shallow” (from “A Star Is Born”) – Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga
“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” (from “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”) – Post Malone & Swae Lee
DIGITAL
Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)
Emma Chamberlain – WINNER
Eva Gutowski
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Maddie Ziegler
Madison Beer
Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)
Brent Rivera
David Dobrik – WINNER
The Dolan Twins
Guava Juice
MrBeast
Ryan Higa
Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)
CalebCity
Colleen Ballinger
The Dolan Twins – WINNER
Gabbie Hanna
Lele Pons
Liza Koshy
Choice Social Star (#ChoiceSocialStar)
Chrissy Teigen
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Kylie Jenner
Noah Centineo – WINNER
Taylor Swift
Will Smith
Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)
Annie LeBlanc – WINNER
Asher Angel
Chloe x Halle
Hayden Summerall
Johnny Orlando
Loren Gray
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceFashionBeautyWebStar)
Bethany Mota
Hannah Meloche – WINNER
James Charles
Mackenzie Ziegler
Nikkie de Jager “NikkieTutorials”
Summer Mckeen
Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer)
DanTDM
jacksepticeye
Ninja
PewDiePie – WINNER
Ryan Ohmwrecker
SSSniperWolf
Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)
David Dobrik
Erika Costell
Kian and Jc
The Merrell Twins
Niki and Gabi
Sam and Colby – WINNER
Choice Fandom (#ChoiceFandom)
#Arianators
#Blinks
#BTSARMY – WINNER
#CNCOwners
#Selenators
#Swifties
Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian)
Ellen DeGeneres
Ethan & Grayson Dolan – WINNER
James Corden
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
Tiffany Haddish
Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)
AJ Styles
James Harden
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry – WINNER
Tiger Woods
Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)
Katelyn Ohashi
Serena Williams – WINNER
Simone Biles
Sky Brown
The Bella Twins
Tobin Heath