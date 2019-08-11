Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Complete Winners List!

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards have ended and here’s the full list of winners from the show!

Only a fraction of the awards were actually announced on air, so make sure to read through the list to find out who else won awards.

Marvel won big at the event with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home taking home a majority of the movie awards.

Riverdale was the big winner in the television categories with four awards.

Over 55 million votes were cast this year. Huge!

Click inside to see the full list of 2019 Teen Choice Awards nominations…

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Avengers: Endgame” – WINNER

“Bumblebee”

“Captain Marvel”

“Men in Black: International”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Chris Evans – “Avengers: Endgame”

Chris Hemsworth – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Men in Black: International”

John Cena – “Bumblebee”

Paul Rudd – “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Avengers: Endgame”

Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Endgame” – WINNER

Samuel L. Jackson – “Captain Marvel”

Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Brie Larson – “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame”

Evangeline Lilly – “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Hailee Steinfeld – “Bumblebee”

Scarlett Johansson – “Avengers: Endgame” – WINNER

Tessa Thompson – “Men in Black: International”

Zoe Saldana – “Avengers: Endgame”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyMovie)

“Aladdin” – WINNER

“Aquaman”

“Dark Phoenix”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Shazam!”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyMovieActor)

James McAvoy – “Dark Phoenix”

Jason Momoa – “Aquaman”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Mena Massoud – “Aladdin”

Will Smith – “Aladdin” – WINNER

Zachary Levi – “Shazam!”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyMovieActress)

Amber Heard – “Aquaman”

Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Katherine Waterston – “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

Keira Knightley – “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

Naomi Scott – “Aladdin” – WINNER

Sophie Turner – “Dark Phoenix”

Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

“After” – WINNER

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Breakthrough”

“Five Feet Apart”

“The Hate U Give”

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”

Cole Sprouse – “Five Feet Apart”

Hero Fiennes Tiffin – “After” – WINNER

Noah Centineo – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Taron Egerton – “Rocketman”

Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Amandla Stenberg – “The Hate U Give”

Chrissy Metz – “Breakthrough”

Haley Lu Richardson – “Five Feet Apart”

Josephine Langford – “After” – WINNER

Lady Gaga – “A Star Is Born”

Lana Condor – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

“Crazy Rich Asians” – WINNER

“Instant Family”

“Isn’t It Romantic”

“Little”

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

“The Perfect Date”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Henry Golding – “Crazy Rich Asians”

Kevin Hart – “Night School”

Liam Hemsworth – “Isn’t It Romantic”

Mark Wahlberg – “Instant Family”

Noah Centineo – “The Perfect Date” – WINNER

Ryan Reynolds – “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Awkwafina – “Crazy Rich Asians”

Constance Wu – “Crazy Rich Asians”

Laura Marano – “The Perfect Date” – WINNER

Marsai Martin – “Little”

Rebel Wilson – “Isn’t It Romantic”

Tiffany Haddish – “Night School”

Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)

Johnny Depp – “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

Josh Brolin – “Avengers: Endgame” – WINNER

Jude Law – “Captain Marvel”

Mark Strong – “Shazam!”

Marwan Kenzari – “Aladdin”

Patrick Wilson – “Aquaman”

Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)

“Late Night”

“Murder Mystery”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” – WINNER

“The Last Summer”

“Toy Story 4”

“Yesterday”

Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)

Adam Sandler – “Murder Mystery”

Charles Melton – “The Sun Is Also a Star”

Corey Fogelmanis – “Ma”

Himesh Patel – “Yesterday”

K.J. Apa – “The Last Summer”

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Far From Home” – WINNER

Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)

Jennifer Aniston – “Murder Mystery”

Maia Mitchell – “The Last Summer”

Mindy Kaling – “Late Night”

Selena Gomez – “The Dead Don’t Die”

Yara Shahidi – “The Sun Is Also a Star”

Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Far From Home” – WINNER

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

“Good Trouble”

“Marvel’s Runaways”

“Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

“Riverdale” – WINNER

“Star”

“The Resident”

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Adam Huber – “Dynasty”

Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale” – WINNER

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us”

K.J. Apa – “Riverdale”

Oliver Stark – “9-1-1”

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”

Cierra Ramirez – “Good Trouble”

Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale” – WINNER

Maia Mitchell – “Good Trouble”

Ryan Destiny – “Star”

Sofia Carson – “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyTVShow)

“Charmed”

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

“Legacies”

“Shadowhunters” – WINNER

“Supernatural”

“The 100”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyTVActor)

Aubrey Joseph – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Bob Morley – “The 100”

Dominic Sherwood – “Shadowhunters”

Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters”

Jared Padalecki – “Supernatural” – WINNER

Ross Lynch – “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyTVActress)

Danielle Rose Russell – “Legacies”

Ellen Page – “The Umbrella Academy”

Katherine McNamara – “Shadowhunters” – WINNER

Kiernan Shipka – “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Melonie Diaz – “Charmed”

Olivia Holt – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

“Arrow”

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

“Gotham”

“MacGyver” – WINNER

“Supergirl”

“The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Ben McKenzie – “Gotham”

Brandon Routh – “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

Brenton Thwaites – “Titans”

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Lucas Till – “MacGyver”

Stephen Amell – “Arrow” – WINNER

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Candice Patton – “The Flash”

Danielle Panabaker – “The Flash”

Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow”

Gabrielle Union – “L.A.’s Finest” – WINNER

Jessica Alba – “L.A.’s Finest”

Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

“black-ish”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Fuller House”

“Jane the Virgin”

“One Day at a Time”

“The Big Bang Theory” – WINNER

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish”

Daniel Radcliffe – “Miracle Workers”

Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin” – WINNER

Jim Parsons – “The Big Bang Theory”

Marcel Ruiz – “One Day at a Time”

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

Candace Cameron Bure – “Fuller House”

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Big Bang Theory”

Nina Dobrev – “Fam” – WINNER

Sarah Hyland – “Modern Family”

Yara Shahidi – “black-ish”

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Adam Scott – “The Good Place”

Cameron Monaghan – “Gotham” – WINNER

Jon Cryer – “Supergirl”

Luke Baines – “Shadowhunters”

Sarah Carter – “The Flash”

Sea Shimooka – “Arrow”

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

“America’s Got Talent” – WINNER

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

“Lip Sync Battle”

“Queer Eye”

“The Masked Singer”

“The Voice”

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

“All That”

“Beverly Hills, 90210”

“Friends” – WINNER

“Moesha”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

“The Office”

Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)

“Cobra Kai”

“Nailed It!”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“Stranger Things” – WINNER

“The Bold Type”

“Younger”

Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)

Caleb McLaughlin – “Stranger Things”

Diego Tinoco – “On My Block”

Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”

Gaten Matarazzo – “Stranger Things”

Luka Sabbat – “grown-ish”

Noah Schnapp – “Stranger Things” – WINNER

Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)

Chloe Bennet – “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Hilary Duff – “Younger”

Jessica Marie Garcia – “On My Block”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things” – WINNER

Rose McIver – “iZombie”

Yara Shahidi – “grown-ish”

Choice Ship (#ChoiceShip)

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood – “Shadowhunters”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo – “The Perfect Date”

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale” – WINNER

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes – WINNER

Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Cardi B

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

PRETTYMUCH

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We – WINNER

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Brett Young

Dan + Shay – WINNER

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Thomas Rhett

Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

Bad Bunny

Becky G.

CNCO – WINNER

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Cardi B – WINNER

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Normani

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)

AJR

Cage the Elephant

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco – WINNER

twenty one pilots

Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande – “7 rings”

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations” – WINNER

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”

Katy Perry – “Never Really Over”

Halsey – “Nightmare”

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Khalid – “Better”

Shawn Mendes – “If I Can’t Have You”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”

Travis Scott – “SICKO MODE”

Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us” – WINNER

Post Malone – “Wow.”

Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)

Imagine Dragons – “Bad Liar”

BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU” – WINNER

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”

Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Why Don’t We – “8 Letters”

Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Ava Max – “Sweet but Psycho”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – WINNER

Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Kane Brown – “Good as You”

Thomas Rhett – “Look What God Gave Her”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless” – WINNER

Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)

Zedd & Katy Perry – “365”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)” – WINNER

Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello) – “Find U Again”

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”

The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer – “Who Do You Love”

Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix] – “Baila Baila Baila”

ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho – “Con Altura”

Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry – “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”

Bad Bunny (feat. Drake) – “MIA”

CNCO – “Pretend” – WINNER

Nicky Jam & Ozuna – “Te Robaré”

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceR&BHipHopSong)

Meek Mill (feat. Drake) – “Going Bad”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]” – WINNER

Mustard & Migos – “Pure Water”

Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Khalid – “Talk”

Post Malone – “Wow.”

Choice Rock Song (#ChoiceRockSong)

AJR – “100 Bad Days”

Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” – WINNER

Bastille – “Joy”

Imagine Dragons – “Natural”

Cage The Elephant – “Ready To Let Go”

lovelytheband – “These Are My Friends”

Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)

Billie Eilish – WINNER

HRVY

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Choice International Artist (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)

BLACKPINK

BTS – WINNER

CNCO

EXO

Little Mix

NCT 127

Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

BTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy With Luv” – WINNER

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan) – “What A Time”

Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)

“Cool” – Jonas Brothers

“Easier” – 5 Seconds of Summer

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – WINNER

“Summer Days” – Martin Garrix (feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump)

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)

Ava Max

Halsey – WINNER

Julia Michaels

Katy Perry

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)

Daddy Yankee

Shawn Mendes – WINNER

Lil Nas X

Drake

DJ Khaled

Khalid

Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers – WINNER

Little Mix

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)

Ariana Grande – “Sweetener World Tour”

Billie Eilish – “When We All Fall Asleep World Tour”

BLACKPINK – “BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)”

BTS – “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour” – WINNER

Jennifer Lopez – “It’s My Party Tour”

Shawn Mendes – “Shawn Mendes The Tour”

Choice Song From A Movie (#ChoiceSongFromAMovie)

“A Whole New World” (End Title) (from “Aladdin”) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward – WINNER

“Broken & Beautiful” (from “UglyDolls”) – Kelly Clarkson

“Carry On” (from “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”) – Kygo & Rita Ora

“Don’t Give Up on Me” (from “Five Feet Apart”) – Andy Grammer

“Shallow” (from “A Star Is Born”) – Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga

“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” (from “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”) – Post Malone & Swae Lee

DIGITAL

Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)

Emma Chamberlain – WINNER

Eva Gutowski

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Maddie Ziegler

Madison Beer

Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)

Brent Rivera

David Dobrik – WINNER

The Dolan Twins

Guava Juice

MrBeast

Ryan Higa

Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)

CalebCity

Colleen Ballinger

The Dolan Twins – WINNER

Gabbie Hanna

Lele Pons

Liza Koshy

Choice Social Star (#ChoiceSocialStar)

Chrissy Teigen

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Kylie Jenner

Noah Centineo – WINNER

Taylor Swift

Will Smith

Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)

Annie LeBlanc – WINNER

Asher Angel

Chloe x Halle

Hayden Summerall

Johnny Orlando

Loren Gray

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceFashionBeautyWebStar)

Bethany Mota

Hannah Meloche – WINNER

James Charles

Mackenzie Ziegler

Nikkie de Jager “NikkieTutorials”

Summer Mckeen

Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer)

DanTDM

jacksepticeye

Ninja

PewDiePie – WINNER

Ryan Ohmwrecker

SSSniperWolf

Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)

David Dobrik

Erika Costell

Kian and Jc

The Merrell Twins

Niki and Gabi

Sam and Colby – WINNER

Choice Fandom (#ChoiceFandom)

#Arianators

#Blinks

#BTSARMY – WINNER

#CNCOwners

#Selenators

#Swifties

Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian)

Ellen DeGeneres

Ethan & Grayson Dolan – WINNER

James Corden

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

Tiffany Haddish

Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)

AJ Styles

James Harden

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry – WINNER

Tiger Woods

Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)

Katelyn Ohashi

Serena Williams – WINNER

Simone Biles

Sky Brown

The Bella Twins

Tobin Heath