Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Here's How to Stream & Watch!

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards are airing tonight (August 11)!

The annual teen-voted awards show, hosted this year by Lucy Hale and David Dobrik live from Hermosa Beach, Calif., will air at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

ET Live will be airing the red carpet, beginning at 4 p.m. PT.

You can stream the show on DirecTV Now with a cable log-in and directly on FOX’s website, as well as Hulu, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The show will also air on the Fox Now app.

