Miley Cyrus Speaks Out for the First Time Since Liam Hemsworth Split

Netflix Saved All These Shows From Cancellation

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go for a Swim Together at Sea in Italy

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 12:01 pm

Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Here's How to Stream & Watch!

Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Here's How to Stream & Watch!

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards are airing tonight (August 11)!

The annual teen-voted awards show, hosted this year by Lucy Hale and David Dobrik live from Hermosa Beach, Calif., will air at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

ET Live will be airing the red carpet, beginning at 4 p.m. PT.

You can stream the show on DirecTV Now with a cable log-in and directly on FOX’s website, as well as Hulu, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The show will also air on the Fox Now app.

Just Jared will also be bringing you all the coverage from the show all night long, so stay tuned!

READ MORE: See all the nominees for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards
Photos: Fox
