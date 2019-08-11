Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go for a Swim Together at Sea in Italy

Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex Kaitlynn Carter Following Separation News

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Aaron Carter's Rep Responds After He Tries Charging Fan for Photo

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 9:00 am

'This Is Us' Cast Dishes About Season 4 During 'Pancakes With the Pearsons' Brunch!

The cast of This Is Us is brunching – and spilling secrets about Season 4!

The stars of the hit NBC drama were all in attendance at the Pancakes With the Pearsons brunch at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Saturday (August 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

During the event, creator Dan Fogelman joined Susan Kelechi Watson and Justin Hartley, who play Beth and Kevin Pearson, to talk about what to expect in the next season of the show.

“I would say that there’s a lot of secret new cast members who are going to be a big deal, coming up, so that’s one part. I would say there’s going to be a big announcement or release about it at the end of this month. I would say that in the series, we have what I call little markers, little stakes we put in the ground that serve as grounding points for the whole arc of the whole series, and I would say our first two episodes of this season are two of those. So, it’s a big, bold, potentially polarizing—but in the best possible way—start to the season,” Dan teased.

Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Milo Ventimiglia, Michael Angarano, Ron Cephas Jones, Mandy Moore and composer Siddhartha Khosla all spoke at the event as well about the show’s evolution and their character development.

Season 4 of This Is Us airs on September 24.

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Dan Fogelman, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Michael Angarano, Milo Ventimiglia, Ron Cephas Jones, Siddhartha Khosla, Sterling K Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, This is Us

