Tyra Banks Is Living In A Dorm While Studying at Harvard Business School

Tyra Banks is living alongside students while studying at Harvard!

The 45-year-old entrepreneur, who also studied there in 2011 and 2012, is back on the Harvard Business School campus to brush up on her skills.

Tyra took to her Instagram to post a photo from inside her dorm and share her thoughts about the upcoming opening her ModelLand amusement park.

“I am sitting in my @harvardhbs dorm pondering the massive undertaking of @ModelLand that launches later this year. I came to the business school many years ago with the #ModelLand dream in mind and now launch is so close,” Tyra wrote.

She continued, “I have returned to school to refresh the knowledge I gained and to make sure I am more than equipped to bring you an attraction like you’ve never experienced before. A place that allows you to be the fantasy version of yourself. The genius professors here at #HBS are sharing their world class knowledge so that I can then take that and give YOU what you deserve. Thank you to all of the faculty for your tireless teachings and for believing in your students so much. I hope to make you proud.”

Tyra is currently taking a four day course offered to alumni of their Owner/President Management Program, which Tyra previously completed during over three, three-week sessions.