Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Full Coverage!

Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brody Jenner &amp; Brandon Thomas Lee Joking About Liam Hemsworth Split &amp; Kaitlynn Carter Kiss

Look Back at the Teen Choice Awards from Ten Years Ago!

There Is Some Suspicion Around Jeffrey Epstein's Death...

Sun, 11 August 2019 at 8:26 pm

Zendaya Wins Choice Summer Movie Actress at Teen Choice Awards 2019!

Zendaya Wins Choice Summer Movie Actress at Teen Choice Awards 2019!

Zendaya strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The 22-year-old Euphoria star showed off her super toned legs in a pair of green, short-shorts and a yellow and white top as she arrived at the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya

During the show, Zendaya took home the award for Choice Summer Movie Actress for her role in Spider-Man: Far From Home – which also won Choice Summer Movie!

Make sure to tune in to the Teen Choice Awards TONIGHT at 8/7c on Fox. The show is being hosted by Lucy Hale and David Dobrik.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Jacquemus look, Le Silla shoes and Bauble Bar earrings.
Photos: Getty
