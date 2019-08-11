Zendaya Wins Choice Summer Movie Actress at Teen Choice Awards 2019!

Zendaya strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (August 11) in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The 22-year-old Euphoria star showed off her super toned legs in a pair of green, short-shorts and a yellow and white top as she arrived at the awards show.

During the show, Zendaya took home the award for Choice Summer Movie Actress for her role in Spider-Man: Far From Home – which also won Choice Summer Movie!

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Jacquemus look, Le Silla shoes and Bauble Bar earrings.