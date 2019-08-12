Antonio Banderas & Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel Attend Starlite Gala 2019 in Spain
Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel hit the red carpet at the 2019 Starlite Gala on Sunday (August 11) in Madrid, Spain.
The 56-year-old actor looked handsome in a black tux while his 39-year-old girlfriend donned a sparkling, blush-colored ballgown for the event.
Antonio co-hosts the event to help raise money for the Starlite charity that helps improve education, health and living conditions of low-income communities, families and children.
Earlier this week, the couple stepped out for the premiere of Antonio‘s new movie Pain & Glory in London.
