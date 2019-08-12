Bethenny Frankel Remembers Dennis Shields One Year After His Death

Bethenny Frankel is remembering her late on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields.

The 48-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star took to Instagram on Saturday (August 10) to pay tribute to Dennis one year after his death.

“One year ago today, I woke up to a beautiful sunny day with @biggysmallz by the pool, and my world crumbled and turned upside down in an instant,” Bethenny began her post along with a photo of Dennis and her dogs Biggy and Smallz. “A man Dennis, who I loved and respected, who was in my life for 30 years unexpectedly passed away.”

Bethenny continued: “Dennis insisted we adopt biggy AND smallz for my daughter Peanut. He simply couldn’t imagine separating them. We racked our brains staying up late coming up with the perfect name for two dogs from the same litter with very different body types. Thing 1 & Thing 2 was an option but Peanut found it degrading. Lenny & Squiggy was a good one but I knew it would only appeal to the over 40 set. Then at 5am, Dennis was waiting for me to wake up and in his stronger than Tequila New Yawk accent said “BIGGY AND SMALLZ” and two stars were born. He loved these dogs and the feelings were mutual. They were particularly fond of his salty bald head.”

Dennis was found dead of an apparent overdose back in August 2018.

“At times, it seemed like he and they spoke the same language and they were the only ones who understood him. He was a loving, sweet, gentle, brilliant, complicated, hilarious, creative and supportive man. He is missed terribly by so many but lives on in his friends and family and furry loved ones,” Bethenny added. “I am a different person and in a different emotional place than I was a year ago, and the wounds have begun to heal but the scar will remain on my heart forever. RIP, August 10. #Unforgettable.”