Cate Blanchett Steps Out for 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette' Screening

Cate Blanchett flashes a smile as she attends the screening of her new movie Where’d You, Go Bernadette hosted by the The Austin Film Society and Australian International Screen Forum on Sunday evening (August 11) at the Lincoln Ristorante in New York City.

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked pretty in a white suit as she attended the screening to promote her new movie.

The day before, Cate and husband Andrew Upton were spotted hailing a cab during a day out in the city.



Where’d You Go, Bernadette hits theaters on August 16th – watch the trailer here!

