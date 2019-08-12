janet jackson opens up about life with 2 year old son eissa

Janet Jackson stuns on the cover of the August 11th cover of Stellar magazine.

Here’s what the 53-year-old entertainer shared with the Australian magazine:

On life with son Eissa, 2: “It is hard being a working mother. I don’t have a nanny. I do it all myself. If my mother did it with nine children, there’s no reason I can’t. Of course, when I’m working someone watches him, but it’s my baby and me. It’s not easy at times, but my life has changed. Obviously my baby comes first.”

On Eissa’s musical talent: “He kept taking his drum stick and running it across his guitar. I thought, ‘Why is he playing it like a cello?’ He went into his room and got a figurine of a violin and brought it to me. Then he grabbed his drumstick and guitar and kept going. So I came home with a toy violin, showed him one time how to hold it and that was it. Then I bought him a real violin and he got so excited. He sleeps with it. He eats breakfast, lunch and dinner with it. I show him little kids playing violin on the iPad, then he was finding them himself, all these child prodigies. He creates melodies.”

