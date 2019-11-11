Top Stories
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Share a Smooch at Clippers Basketball Game

Julianne Hough Spent the Night at the E.R. with Nina Dobrev

Disney Plus - Every Movie & TV Show Revealed for Launch Day

Find Out Who Says They'll Run Against Kanye West for President in 2024

Mon, 11 November 2019 at 8:34 pm

Pat Sajak Provides Update Following Emergency Surgery

Pat Sajak will be released from the hospital following his emergency surgery.

The 73-year-old Wheel of Fortune host provided an update to fans after it was revealed he had to be rushed to the hospital due to a blocked intestine last week.

“I’m so grateful for all the good wishes during my recent illness. Happy to say that the worst has passed, and I’ll be out of the hospital in a day of two, then back to work (unless @TheVannaWhite has completely taken over!),” Pat wrote on his Twitter.

While Pat has been recovering, longtime co-host Vanna White has been stepping in to host the show.

Pat is expected to return to the show after next week.
