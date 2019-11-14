Netflix Will Amend 'The Devil Next Door' Documentary Amid Backlash

The Devil Next Door is being amended.

The streaming service will amend elements of the documentary series, which focuses on the trial of John Demjanjuk, accused of being a notorious concentration camp guard called Ivan the Terrible, amid backlash from the Polish prime minister among others, Variety reported on Thursday (November 14).

Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki wrote a strongly worded letter a week ago, saying that the series was inaccurate.

“Central to his complaint were maps seen in the series that place Nazi concentration camps such as Auschwitz within the borders of modern-day Poland. Screen shots of the maps were shared on social media. Netflix acknowledged the complaint and said it was investigating. The U.S. streamer now says that it will amend the series by adding on-screen text, likely below the maps, to spell out the fact that the death camps sat in territory occupied by the Nazis,” according to Variety.

The producers of the series used representations of maps that appeared in U.S. and Israeli TV coverage of the trial in the 1980s.

“We are hugely proud of The Devil Next Door and stand by its filmmakers, their research and their work. In order to provide more information to our members about the important issues raised in this documentary and to avoid any misunderstanding, in the coming days we will be adding text to some of the maps featured in the series. This will make it clearer that the extermination and concentration camps in Poland were built and operated by the German Nazi regime, [which] invaded the country and occupied it from 1939-1945,” the streamer said in a statement.

“Not only is the map incorrect, but it deceives viewers into believing that Poland was responsible for establishing and maintaining these camps, and for committing the crimes therein. As my country did not even exist at that time as an independent state, and millions of Poles were murdered at these sites, this element of The Devil Next Door is nothing short of rewriting history,” the Polish premier wrote in his original letter.

READ MORE: Netflix Cancelled All These TV Shows After Just One Season