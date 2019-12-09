Charlize Theron Reacts to Golden Globes Snub of Female Directors: 'It's Unfair'

Charlize Theron is reacting to the lack of female directors included in Golden Globes nominations.

The 44-year-old actress, who was nominated for her role in Bombshell, said that it’s “really ridiculous” that no female directors are up for an award.

“It’s tough. It’s really, really tough. And I think it gets really frustrating when we we have to remember that women directors, especially, are just trying to get their numbers up. They represent 10% of our directors in the industry, and when you have a good year like we had this year with such great work, it is incredibly frustrating,” Charlize told the LA Times.

She continued, “No woman wants to get nominated because it’s the right thing to do. It’s really, really ridiculous. It’s not cool. It’s really hard, and I think it’s unfair, and it’s why we can’t stop this fight. We gotta keep making noise until we’re heard and these stories get recognized.”

