Top Stories
Megan Fox &amp; Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Mon, 09 December 2019 at 9:10 pm

Charlize Theron Reacts to Golden Globes Snub of Female Directors: 'It's Unfair'

Charlize Theron Reacts to Golden Globes Snub of Female Directors: 'It's Unfair'

Charlize Theron is reacting to the lack of female directors included in Golden Globes nominations.

The 44-year-old actress, who was nominated for her role in Bombshell, said that it’s “really ridiculous” that no female directors are up for an award.

“It’s tough. It’s really, really tough. And I think it gets really frustrating when we we have to remember that women directors, especially, are just trying to get their numbers up. They represent 10% of our directors in the industry, and when you have a good year like we had this year with such great work, it is incredibly frustrating,” Charlize told the LA Times.

She continued, “No woman wants to get nominated because it’s the right thing to do. It’s really, really ridiculous. It’s not cool. It’s really hard, and I think it’s unfair, and it’s why we can’t stop this fight. We gotta keep making noise until we’re heard and these stories get recognized.”

READ MORE: See all the stars that were snubbed from the nominations list

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Charlize Theron

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr