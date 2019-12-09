Eminem Claps Back After Nick Cannon Releases Diss Track

The drama between Eminem and Nick Cannon is continuing.

The 47-year-old rapper took to his Twitter to clap back after Nick released a new song titled “The Invitation,” which took aim at Eminem‘s past drug addiction and referenced his ex-wife Kim and daughter Hailie.

In the song, Nick raps, “I heard your chauffeur got a video of you suckin’ a c**k / You paid him off, then laid him off, now who really the opp?”

Eminem fought back against the claims, writing, “U mad bro? Stop lying on my d**k. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f**k.🤡”

Nick‘s new song comes days after Eminem was featured on Fat Joe and Dre‘s new track “Lord Above” where he raps that Nick is “whipped” by ex Mariah Carey‘s “p**y.”