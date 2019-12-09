Top Stories
Megan Fox &amp; Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Mon, 09 December 2019 at 9:44 pm

Eminem Claps Back After Nick Cannon Releases Diss Track

The drama between Eminem and Nick Cannon is continuing.

The 47-year-old rapper took to his Twitter to clap back after Nick released a new song titled “The Invitation,” which took aim at Eminem‘s past drug addiction and referenced his ex-wife Kim and daughter Hailie.

In the song, Nick raps, “I heard your chauffeur got a video of you suckin’ a c**k / You paid him off, then laid him off, now who really the opp?”

Eminem fought back against the claims, writing, “U mad bro? Stop lying on my d**k. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f**k.🤡”

Nick‘s new song comes days after Eminem was featured on Fat Joe and Dre‘s new track “Lord Above” where he raps that Nick is “whipped” by ex Mariah Carey‘s “p**y.”
