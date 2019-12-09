Top Stories
Megan Fox &amp; Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Mon, 09 December 2019 at 8:27 pm

Felicity Huffman Celebrates Her 57th Birthday Following College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman Celebrates Her 57th Birthday Following College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman took some time to relax on her birthday.

The newly 57-year-old actress was spotted while heading into Olympic Spa on Monday afternoon (December 9) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Felicity Huffman

After the spa visit, Felicity changed her outfit in to a floral skirt before heading on to the rest of her day.

Over the weekend, Felicity made a rare appearance with her husband William H. Macy.

It looks like Felicity is getting back to her everyday life while serving community service following the college admissions scandal sentencing.

Also pictured inside: Felicity heading into the Grand Hotel on Sunday (December 8) in Downtown LA.

Just Jared on Facebook
felicity huffman celebrates 57th birthday 01
felicity huffman celebrates 57th birthday 02
felicity huffman celebrates 57th birthday 03
felicity huffman celebrates 57th birthday 04
felicity huffman celebrates 57th birthday 05
felicity huffman celebrates 57th birthday 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Felicity Huffman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr