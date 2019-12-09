Felicity Huffman Celebrates Her 57th Birthday Following College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman took some time to relax on her birthday.

The newly 57-year-old actress was spotted while heading into Olympic Spa on Monday afternoon (December 9) in Los Angeles.

After the spa visit, Felicity changed her outfit in to a floral skirt before heading on to the rest of her day.

Over the weekend, Felicity made a rare appearance with her husband William H. Macy.

It looks like Felicity is getting back to her everyday life while serving community service following the college admissions scandal sentencing.

Also pictured inside: Felicity heading into the Grand Hotel on Sunday (December 8) in Downtown LA.