Former 'Silicon Valley' Actor T.J. Miller Reacts to Series Finale

T.J. Miller is speaking out with his thoughts on the Silicon Valley series finale, two years after he left the HBO series.

The 38-year-old actor became a star with his role as Erlich Bachman on the comedy series, but after season four, it was announced that he and the network mutually agreed that he would depart the show.

After the series finale aired, T.J. told THR that he hasn’t watched the show regularly over the years, but he just binged the final season.

“It was so interesting and quite fun to be able to watch the show as an audience member and not part of the making of it. I was able to just enjoy everyone’s performance without being taken out of it by either remembering other takes from the day or what was going on in our lives the day we shot this or that, and also not having to turn into an analyst of my performance and study what was chosen and not, and then try to return to just watching it,” he said.

“I watched [the finale] Monday afternoon with [my wife] Kate and it was perfect. Not at all what I expected, but perfect. Again, so interesting to not know what was going to happen the entire season. I better appreciated the way the series was always a rollercoaster — when you are on the show you know how it’s all going to end before it even airs,” T.J. added. “That’s why I would come to table reads and do a cold read, not reading the script beforehand. I am better off the cuff, it would allow me to see jokes for the first time, and so my laughter would be genuine and a surprise — very helpful in a room full of executives and people who already knew the jokes. So, like that experience but times ten, I was able to be surprised at every turn and especially by the finale! So fun. To see them fail and succeed and fail and then fail at failing and then fail – it was perfect. Richard ended up working for Gavin Belson on ‘Tethics,’ Dinesh and Gilfoyle co-founding a company, Jared working with the elderly, Big Head the president of Stanford, Monica working for the NSA, Gabe being so so funny — again. Perfect.”