Funko to Celebrate Female Directors with Special Figurines!

Mon, 09 December 2019 at 8:50 pm

Funko, the company that has created the beloved Funko Pop figurines to immortalize your favorite pop culture stars and characters, has created new figurines to celebrate female directors for the first time.

When They See Us director Ava DuVernay and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins are both getting their own Pop dolls.

Ava is sporting her signature black glasses and an “Array” shirt on her doll while Patty is wearing a white jumpsuit and a duster jacket.

“This is so awesome and flattering. Thanks @OriginalFunko!! Can’t wait!!” Patty tweeted in response to the news.

The on-sale date for the Funko Pop dolls has not yet been revealed.

