Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Mon, 09 December 2019 at 9:43 pm

Kate Hudson Celebrates the Launch of Her New Vodka Brand, King St.

Kate Hudson shakes up a cocktail while attending the launch of her new vodka brand King St. Vodka on Monday (December 9) at King Restaurant in New York City.

The 40-year-old actress and entrepreneur is launching the new vodka, which is “crafted with alkaline water and 7x distilled for purity.” It’s also gluten-free and non-GMO.

“After a particularly long day, I decided to host an impromptu cocktail party with my closest friends. As I prepared to whip up a batch of dirty vodka martinis I surveyed my bar, but I wasn’t 100% happy with my options. Then I wondered, ‘Are any of these vodkas founded by women?’ I did some research, they weren’t. So, I decided to make my own just the way I like it!” Kate wrote on Instagram last month while announcing the brand.

FYI: Kate is wearing an Alessandra Rich dress.
