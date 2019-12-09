Kate Hudson Celebrates the Launch of Her New Vodka Brand, King St.

Kate Hudson shakes up a cocktail while attending the launch of her new vodka brand King St. Vodka on Monday (December 9) at King Restaurant in New York City.

The 40-year-old actress and entrepreneur is launching the new vodka, which is “crafted with alkaline water and 7x distilled for purity.” It’s also gluten-free and non-GMO.

“After a particularly long day, I decided to host an impromptu cocktail party with my closest friends. As I prepared to whip up a batch of dirty vodka martinis I surveyed my bar, but I wasn’t 100% happy with my options. Then I wondered, ‘Are any of these vodkas founded by women?’ I did some research, they weren’t. So, I decided to make my own just the way I like it!” Kate wrote on Instagram last month while announcing the brand.

FYI: Kate is wearing an Alessandra Rich dress.