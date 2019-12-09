Liam Payne Meets Fans & Signs CDs at Album Signing

Liam Payne is all smiles while signing copies of his debut solo album LP1 during an in-store session at HMV on Monday (December 9) in Manchester, England.

The 26-year-old former One Direction singer met with some lucky fans who purchased copies of the new album.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne

Liam dropped the album last Friday and one of the songs has been facing backlash for bisexual themes that are included in the track.

Read what Liam had to say about his son’s thoughts on his music!