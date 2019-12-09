Top Stories
Megan Fox &amp; Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Mon, 09 December 2019 at 11:22 pm

Liam Payne Meets Fans & Signs CDs at Album Signing

Liam Payne Meets Fans & Signs CDs at Album Signing

Liam Payne is all smiles while signing copies of his debut solo album LP1 during an in-store session at HMV on Monday (December 9) in Manchester, England.

The 26-year-old former One Direction singer met with some lucky fans who purchased copies of the new album.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne

Liam dropped the album last Friday and one of the songs has been facing backlash for bisexual themes that are included in the track.

Read what Liam had to say about his son’s thoughts on his music!
Just Jared on Facebook
liam payne signs cds 01
liam payne signs cds 02
liam payne signs cds 03
liam payne signs cds 04
liam payne signs cds 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Liam Payne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr