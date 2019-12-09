Top Stories
Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Mon, 09 December 2019

Nick Cannon Taunts Eminem, Rappers Exchange Tweets Following Diss Tracks

Nick Cannon and Eminem aren’t letting their feud die.

After both Nick and Eminem released diss tracks slamming each other, the duo have taken the drama to Twitter.

While Eminem took the chance to shut down Nick‘s claims about his chauffeur, Nick taunted Eminem, seemingly giving him a time frame before he dropped something else.

“Only a few hours left Marshall….💣,” Nick wrote.

Eminem quickly responded, writing, “I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!”

“F**k Apologies! Pull Up!! Bring your gardener, chauffeur, your male nurse and whoever else you’re f**king!!🤣,” Nick added.

Nick also shared a video on his Instagram, once again taunting Eminem.

“Marshall, come out and play!” Nick said in front of an audience.

Eminem has yet to respond to Nick‘s video.

