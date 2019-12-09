Rihanna Leaves Annabel's Club After a Night Out in London

Rihanna makes her way out of the private members club Annabel’s after a night out on Monday evening (December 9) in London, England.

The 31-year-old entertainer has been in London for the past week after winning an award at the Fashion Awards for her brand Fenty last Monday.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Rihanna recently released a special coffee table book and she promoted it with a new Instagram video earlier in the day.

“ghetto grinch. #ThisShitIsHeavy ….I teamed up with @thehaasbrothers to create this stand inspired by my tatted hands to hold it up! The FENTY X PHAIDON edition of my book is available exclusively at therihannabook.com,” she wrote.