Top Stories
Megan Fox &amp; Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Mon, 09 December 2019 at 10:35 pm

Rihanna Leaves Annabel's Club After a Night Out in London

Rihanna Leaves Annabel's Club After a Night Out in London

Rihanna makes her way out of the private members club Annabel’s after a night out on Monday evening (December 9) in London, England.

The 31-year-old entertainer has been in London for the past week after winning an award at the Fashion Awards for her brand Fenty last Monday.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Rihanna recently released a special coffee table book and she promoted it with a new Instagram video earlier in the day.

“ghetto grinch. #ThisShitIsHeavy ….I teamed up with @thehaasbrothers to create this stand inspired by my tatted hands to hold it up! The FENTY X PHAIDON edition of my book is available exclusively at therihannabook.com,” she wrote.
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna at annabels nightclub 01
rihanna at annabels nightclub 02
rihanna at annabels nightclub 03
rihanna at annabels nightclub 04
rihanna at annabels nightclub 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr